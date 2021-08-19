PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 328 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,694 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Visa by 2.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.8% during the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. raised its holdings in Visa by 2.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.4% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.08.

Visa stock opened at $230.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $448.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

