Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.61 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) will report $21.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pfizer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.38 billion and the highest is $23.43 billion. Pfizer posted sales of $12.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 78.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year sales of $79.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.37 billion to $83.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $65.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.90 billion to $79.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $49.31. 88,145,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,341,004. Pfizer has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $51.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $276.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 57.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

