Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Up to $16.53

Shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.53, but opened at $16.94. Pharvaris shares last traded at $16.59, with a volume of 7,280 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PHVS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pharvaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Pharvaris in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pharvaris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $531.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.83.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). As a group, analysts predict that Pharvaris will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Pharvaris during the second quarter valued at about $1,487,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,149 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,258,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,202,000 after acquiring an additional 490,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

