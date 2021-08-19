Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.060-$0.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $29.66 on Thursday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $31.13.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PECO shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.71.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.