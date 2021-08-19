Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.060-$0.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $29.66 on Thursday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $31.13.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile
Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.
