Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp is focused on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary self-delivering RNAi therapeutic platform. The Company’s pipeline consists of RXI-762 and RXI-804 which are in clinical stage. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp, formerly known as RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is based in Marlborough, United States. “

Get Phio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Phio Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

NASDAQ PHIO opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.00.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 330.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 67,182 shares during the last quarter. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics that addresses unmet medical needs. Its clinical product candidate includes RXI-109, an RNAi compound developed for the reduction of dermal scarring in planned surgeries. The company was founded on September 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phio Pharmaceuticals (PHIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.