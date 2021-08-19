Phoneum (PHT) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Phoneum has a market capitalization of $635,983.50 and approximately $4,677.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phoneum has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Phoneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00057957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00015133 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.46 or 0.00853365 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00047747 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00104031 BTC.

Phoneum Profile

Phoneum is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,219,581,051 coins. Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io . The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Phoneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

