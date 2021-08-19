Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Reaches Market Cap of $14.56 Million

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Pickle Finance coin can now be bought for $9.02 or 0.00019710 BTC on major exchanges. Pickle Finance has a market capitalization of $14.56 million and approximately $5.69 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pickle Finance has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00057557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002993 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.93 or 0.00845815 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00047208 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00103808 BTC.

About Pickle Finance

Pickle Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,621,056 coins and its circulating supply is 1,614,997 coins. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pickle Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pickle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

