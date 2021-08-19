Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Sets New 1-Year High at $98.50

Shares of Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 98.50 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 98.50 ($1.29), with a volume of 416358 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.70 ($1.28).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Picton Property Income in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Picton Property Income in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Picton Property Income alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of £530.08 million and a P/E ratio of 15.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 90.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Picton Property Income’s previous dividend of $0.80. Picton Property Income’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

In other Picton Property Income news, insider Michael Morris sold 186,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.14), for a total transaction of £162,005.31 ($211,660.97).

Picton Property Income Company Profile (LON:PCTN)

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a Â£665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Picton Property Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Picton Property Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.