Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 17,710 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,710 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.34% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $8,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 757.8% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 1,190.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TDS. Citigroup boosted their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, upped their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.07.

Shares of TDS opened at $19.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.16. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.27%.

In other news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $98,432.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $136,628.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,658.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

