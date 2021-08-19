Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $17,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 686.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $35,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STZ. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.41.

STZ opened at $214.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The company has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

In other news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

