Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,190,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,610 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LXRX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 38,657 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 691,695 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 37,201 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Shares of LXRX stock opened at $3.40 on Thursday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $9.65. The firm has a market cap of $491.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 536.83% and a return on equity of 27.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

