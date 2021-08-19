Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 10,915 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 194,048 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,915 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $16,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 27,725 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 156,674 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 64,727 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

CVS Health stock opened at $84.59 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

