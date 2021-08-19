Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its target price increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.65.

NYSE PNW opened at $80.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $91.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.07.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 472,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 26.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 17,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

