Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.75% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Matterport stock opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. Matterport has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

