PlayDapp Market Capitalization Achieves $175.00 Million (PLA)

PlayDapp (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 19th. One PlayDapp coin can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00002102 BTC on major exchanges. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $175.00 million and approximately $122.73 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00057285 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00015188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $388.95 or 0.00850007 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00047408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00103901 BTC.

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp (CRYPTO:PLA) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,976,702 coins. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames . PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io . PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayDapp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

