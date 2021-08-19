Polkadot (DOT) Price Reaches $24.27 on Top Exchanges

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 18th. Polkadot has a total market capitalization of $23.96 billion and $2.19 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for $24.27 or 0.00053858 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polkadot has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00139943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.19 or 0.00151354 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,889.57 or 0.99635192 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $401.71 or 0.00891625 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,050.02 or 0.06769698 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,102,993,830 coins and its circulating supply is 987,269,674 coins. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

