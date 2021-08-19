Portion (PRT) Market Cap Tops $8.88 Million

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 26.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Portion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0358 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. Portion has a total market capitalization of $8.88 million and $244,022.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Portion has traded 70.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00057161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.76 or 0.00842603 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00047654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.24 or 0.00103193 BTC.

Portion Coin Profile

Portion (CRYPTO:PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 247,942,528 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

