Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on POR. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $50.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $31.96 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.01 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $75,195.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,995.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $51,227.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at $251,297.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Portland General Electric by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,008,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,103,000 after buying an additional 199,142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,733,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,094,000 after buying an additional 317,554 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 15.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,138,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,689,000 after buying an additional 541,881 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,166,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,834,000 after buying an additional 55,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,501,000 after buying an additional 91,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portland General Electric (POR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.