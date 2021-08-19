PotCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $3.58 Million (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 19th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.58 million and $2,036.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,161.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,967.20 or 0.06718916 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $620.07 or 0.01404080 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.99 or 0.00369066 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.78 or 0.00137620 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $251.17 or 0.00568745 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.99 or 0.00341902 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006643 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $138.31 or 0.00313185 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,559,462 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

