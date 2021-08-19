Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Research analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on POWI. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

POWI stock opened at $98.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.36. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 0.93. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $50.34 and a 12-month high of $99.98.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $200,710.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 109,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,792,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,371 shares of company stock valued at $803,420 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 264.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.