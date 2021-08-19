Powerledger (POWR) Market Cap Hits $131.53 Million

Powerledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 19th. In the last week, Powerledger has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. Powerledger has a total market capitalization of $131.53 million and approximately $17.46 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Powerledger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000649 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Powerledger

Powerledger (POWR) is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2017. Powerledger's total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 457,485,997 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Buying and Selling Powerledger

