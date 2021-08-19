PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Receives $45.71 Average PT from Brokerages

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.71.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PPD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of PPD in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of PPD in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut PPD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of PPD in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in PPD in the first quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPD by 77.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPD during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PPD during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of PPD during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPD traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.00. 831,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,566. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.89, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.12. PPD has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $46.63.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 53.95% and a net margin of 3.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPD will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

