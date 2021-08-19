PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the July 15th total of 4,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
NASDAQ PNRG traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.90. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,481. PrimeEnergy Resources has a one year low of $34.33 and a one year high of $98.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.53. The stock has a market cap of $101.49 million, a PE ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.
PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.79 million for the quarter.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of PrimeEnergy Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.
About PrimeEnergy Resources
PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.
See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?
Receive News & Ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.