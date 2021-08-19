PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the July 15th total of 4,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ PNRG traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.90. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,481. PrimeEnergy Resources has a one year low of $34.33 and a one year high of $98.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.53. The stock has a market cap of $101.49 million, a PE ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.79 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources during the first quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources in the second quarter worth $208,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources in the second quarter worth $291,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. 5.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of PrimeEnergy Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

About PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

