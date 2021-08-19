Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,562 Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRGI. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 864.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 742,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000,000 after acquiring an additional 665,810 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,868,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,117,000 after acquiring an additional 128,118 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 497.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 164,896 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 26,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $827,000. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiesta Restaurant Group stock opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $310.64 million, a P/E ratio of 90.31 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.44. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $18.52.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 0.63%. Research analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FRGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

