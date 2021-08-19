Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 43,844 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,844 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Kosmos Energy worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 29,076,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,267,000 after purchasing an additional 866,671 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,976,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,895,000 after purchasing an additional 100,314 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at $31,834,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,450,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,873,000 after purchasing an additional 653,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 10.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,237,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,149,000 after purchasing an additional 613,233 shares in the last quarter. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KOS opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 3.77. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.95.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 37.20% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.70 to $7.80 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Johnson Rice raised Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.25 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.50 to $3.70 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.21.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

