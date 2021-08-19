Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,052,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,390,000 after purchasing an additional 723,728 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 10.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,834,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,435,000 after buying an additional 943,961 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 1.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,176,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,687,000 after buying an additional 166,131 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 10.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,739,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,342,000 after buying an additional 713,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMI Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 9.3% during the first quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,487,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,948,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $3,033,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,012,694.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $9,555,784.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,108 shares in the company, valued at $13,945,048.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,549 shares of company stock worth $18,119,486 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DT. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Dynatrace from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

Shares of DT stock opened at $62.70 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $66.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.16, a P/E/G ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.76.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

