Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,288 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,965 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,511,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,238,000 after purchasing an additional 254,166 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 1.2% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 33,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth $379,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on APPS. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $49.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $102.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.66.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

