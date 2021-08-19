Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 457 Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPTX. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,243,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 262.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 301.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 27,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 20,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 58,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $139,988.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,348.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark J. Alles bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.34 per share, for a total transaction of $162,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $63.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 0.97. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.98 and a 12 month high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

