Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.43 Million

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) to report sales of $3.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the lowest is $2.30 million. Protagonist Therapeutics posted sales of $13.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 73.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $13.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.19 million to $18.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $43.82 million, with estimates ranging from $9.10 million to $75.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PTGX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,116,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,383,000 after purchasing an additional 545,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,459,000 after purchasing an additional 38,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,288,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,686,000 after purchasing an additional 147,487 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,155,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,845,000 after purchasing an additional 212,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 986,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,263,000 after acquiring an additional 72,664 shares during the period.

PTGX traded up $1.84 on Monday, reaching $48.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,424. Protagonist Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.61.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

