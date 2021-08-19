Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Up 3.6%

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) shares shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.91 and last traded at $60.43. 3,856 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 445,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.34.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRTA. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Prothena from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Prothena from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, started coverage on Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.30.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.64.
In other Prothena news, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $572,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $5,318,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,250 shares of company stock worth $8,081,192. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Prothena by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 19,202 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prothena by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 6,334 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Prothena by 2.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.
Prothena Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTA)
Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.
See Also: Overbought
Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.