Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Up 3.6%

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) shares shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.91 and last traded at $60.43. 3,856 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 445,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.34.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRTA. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Prothena from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Prothena from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, started coverage on Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.64.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.73% and a negative net margin of 115.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prothena news, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $572,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $5,318,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,250 shares of company stock worth $8,081,192. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Prothena by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 19,202 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prothena by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 6,334 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Prothena by 2.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

