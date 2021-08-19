PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the July 15th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS PPERY traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.05. 42,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,811. PT Bank Mandiri has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $10.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
Featured Article: Earnings Reports
Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.