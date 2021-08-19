PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the July 15th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS PPERY traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.05. 42,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,811. PT Bank Mandiri has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $10.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Get PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk alerts:

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.