PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Short Interest Down 32.1% in July

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS PTXKY remained flat at $$3.65 during trading on Thursday. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $4.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.55.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PT XL Axiata Tbk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

PT XL Axiata Tbk engages in the provision of telephony services. It offers the following products and services: cellular mobile network, internet services provider, closed fixed network services, internet telephony service for public interest license, internet interconnection services, and packet switched local fixed network license.

