Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Short Interest Up 28.4% in July

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 811,900 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the July 15th total of 632,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 526,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:PULM traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,466. Pulmatrix has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.34.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 54.76% and a negative net margin of 213.74%. The business had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 million. On average, research analysts predict that Pulmatrix will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Pulmatrix during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 108.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 55,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 309.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 106,027 shares in the last quarter. 12.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

