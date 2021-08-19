Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Insider Sells $256,970.00 in Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $256,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Geoffrey Beran Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of Pulmonx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $271,110.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of Pulmonx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $196,101.36.

Shares of LUNG traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.61. The stock had a trading volume of 210,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,849. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.08. Pulmonx Co. has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $69.48. The company has a quick ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 14.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.78.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LUNG. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 119.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new position in Pulmonx in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Pulmonx by 1.1% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 53,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 104.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

