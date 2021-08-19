Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.50.

PRPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.39. The stock had a trading volume of 423,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,461. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $41.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $224,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,946. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $451,396 over the last three months. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,119,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,589 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 248.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

