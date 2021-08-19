Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Short Interest Update

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,600 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the July 15th total of 121,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 4.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 278,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 229,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 10.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 7.3% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 138,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares during the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PMO traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.68. The company had a trading volume of 111,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,512. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.28. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $14.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.0531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

