Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Issued By B. Riley

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fabrinet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.11. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fabrinet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

NYSE:FN opened at $98.77 on Thursday. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $99.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.