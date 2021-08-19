Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Issued By Piper Sandler

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Liminal BioSciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.24). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Liminal BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNL opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market cap of $67.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.53. Liminal BioSciences has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $20.20.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.54). Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 4,581.80% and a negative return on equity of 457.84%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

