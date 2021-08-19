Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Issued By DA Davidson

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – DA Davidson cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.28 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.53. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $640.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.42 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SIVB. Raymond James upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $556.76 price objective (down from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.74.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $556.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $221.55 and a 1 year high of $608.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $563.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total value of $72,932.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,461.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and sold 27,716 shares worth $16,127,786. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

