Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Issued By Oppenheimer

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Porch Group in a report issued on Monday, August 16th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.23). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Porch Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

Shares of PRCH stock opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Porch Group has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $24.41.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Porch Group by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485,106 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth about $67,260,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth about $55,755,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,388,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $29,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 322,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,280,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

