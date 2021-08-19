Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. Decreased by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) – Analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now expects that the company will earn ($0.59) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.48). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Bolt Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.91) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.14) EPS.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.21).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BOLT opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $43.07. The company has a market cap of $489.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.98. The company has a current ratio of 12.89, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 22.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

