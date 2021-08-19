Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.11). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07).

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ELOX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.10 price target on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.78.

Shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.53. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,357 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 18.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

