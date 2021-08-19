Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) – B. Riley upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marathon Digital in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MARA. Compass Point started coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $30.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.00 and a beta of 4.51. Marathon Digital has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 78.08%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 49,971 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.32% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

