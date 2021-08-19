Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Macerich Company Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for The Macerich in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Macerich’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

MAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.58.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The Macerich has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 2.05.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. The Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $43,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $37,938.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at about $468,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in The Macerich by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 675,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,327,000 after purchasing an additional 300,664 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in The Macerich by 128,765.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 92,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 92,711 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Macerich by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 154,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 44,513 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Macerich by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

