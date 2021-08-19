Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Lowered by Analyst

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Yamaha Motor in a report issued on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yamaha Motor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Yamaha Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yamaha Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS YAMHF opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. Yamaha Motor has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $31.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.49.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 8.69%.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engines, and transportation equipment. It operates through the following segments Land Mobility, Marine Products, Robotics, Financial Services, and Others. The Land Mobility segment offers motorcycle and parts, four-wheel buggies, snowmobiles, and electrically assisted bicycles.

