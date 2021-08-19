Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Decreased by Analyst

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of National Fuel Gas in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.63 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.03.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $51.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.31. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $37.87 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 29.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 3.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.