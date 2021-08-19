Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Global-e Online Ltd. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Global-e Online in a research note issued on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Global-e Online from $41.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities began coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of GLBE opened at $74.55 on Thursday. Global-e Online has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $79.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLBE. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

