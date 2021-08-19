Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives $203.68 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $203.68.

QRVO has been the topic of several research reports. Argus initiated coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo stock traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,055. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $112.03 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.75. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 1,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $300,556.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,367 shares in the company, valued at $29,977,669.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $1,820,535.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,951,518.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,826 shares of company stock worth $3,579,208. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional grew its stake in Qorvo by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Qorvo by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Qorvo by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.