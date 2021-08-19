Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.020-$3.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $406 million-$407.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.40 million.Qualys also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.780-$0.800 EPS.

QLYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.00.

QLYS stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.77. 315,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,278. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.96 and a beta of 0.59. Qualys has a twelve month low of $86.65 and a twelve month high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $707,379.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,767,952.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $990,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,867 shares in the company, valued at $9,681,384.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,189 shares of company stock valued at $3,498,257. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

