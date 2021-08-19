Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) shares rose 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.99 and last traded at $16.85. Approximately 4,180 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 913,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.48.

About Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.